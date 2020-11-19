UrduPoint.com
Sale Of Winter Clothes Increases In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 02:35 PM

Sale of winter clothes increases in Sukkur

Sale of winter clothes including the second-hand variety has increased in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Sale of winter clothes including the second-hand variety has increased in Sukkur.

Cold weather forced the people to buy winter clothes and other necessary items to bear the severe wave of coldness in the region.

All kinds of wears and accessories including gloves, woolen hats, mufflers, pullovers, sweater shirts and jackets were seen hanging in front of stalls, shops in weekly bazaars, attracting the customers.

A shopper at Minara Market said that the prices of new winter wears were out of our reach.

"We, therefore, rush to second- hand clothes stalls, where quality clothes are available at affordable rates", he added.

Stall of winter clothes and sales points of shoes could be witnessed at Mehran Markaz, Ghareeb Aabd, New Pind, New Goth, Minara Market, Station Road,at many other big shopping malls of the Sukkur. Many people thronged to weekly bazaars and Lunda bazaars to buy clothes at cheaper rates.

Shopkeepers were looking busy in making their business.

Related Topics

Weather Business Road Sale Sukkur Buy Market

