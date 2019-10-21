Sale of wollen female,male shawls' gains momentum ahead of winter season

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

With the onset of winter season, the sale of 'woolen winter shawls' with variety of collections has gained momentum in country and a great rush of female buyers and sellers was witnessed as like other accessories for female, matching shawls with every outfit is latest trend in the country

Like every year, the shopkeepers and brand retailers are taking full advantage of the changing season and selling warm winter Shawls at high profit, knowing the fact that people were bound to buy their merchandise.

According to retailers, Shawls are of different kinds and styles and made of warm fabric such as pashmina, shatoons, brocade, linen, wood and other traditional embroideries are popular among women in different parts of Pakistan according to their tradition and environment.

These days, many designers have brought exclusive and versatile collection of winter wool shawls which are very colorful and contain beautiful designs and patterns and can be matched easily with any outfit, said a female customer Hira Yusaf.

Designs and colors of shawls in country are very unique and good which gives a perfect and stylish look, said another buyer Komal Tahir.

Shawls are mostly bit expensive than normal dupattas but their quality is very fine and can be used for long time, said a 25 year old Rabia Mukhtar.

Women not only in Pakistan but in other countries as well wear theses beautiful shawls again and again and never get board of them due to their versatile and impressive patterns and colors with pure quality, said a brand retailer Ali Musa.

The trend of winter shawls in Pakistan is as popular as other styles of clothing because they look bit different and makes one's personality extremely impressive, said 33 year old Umer Ikram a buyer in local brand shop while purchasing Pashmina shawl for his wife.

Many women and teenagers use to wear these beautiful shawls on different occasions even on parties after matching with their outfits which give elegant and decent looks to female, said Mrs Bilal.

A Shopper Hania said, the traditionally embroidery shawls in high demand among female buyers as Pakistani fashion designer brands are also involved in the production business of pashmina cashmere.

Original wool knitted shawls, Multi-Toned Shawl and even Sindhi Ajrak printed shawls are considered as traditional winter wear for women said Javeria Usman.

Cape Shawls for women are also a new advancement in that traditional shawl wear, she added.

Nowadays, young girls, college going girls and working women follow this cape shawl trend in Pakistan, said a shopkeeper Zia Hassan.

Ladies shawls in Pakistan are actually easy to carry and elegant to look, he added.

Every woman should adopt this winter shawl trend as it protects them from frosty weather without affecting their winter style as the global market has also appreciated this soft and fine woolen wear, said a retailer Hashmi Suleman.

Moreover it is now considered to be the best wool shawl in market when it comes to both style and comfort, he added.

A renowned Fashion designer commented that with the passage of time, through innovation and its compatibility with Western fashion, the Kashmiri shawl got global recognition for the features that distinguish it.

The embroidery work and extravagant designs became the ultimate choice for women in West and East alike, he added.

The owner of Shawls said a large number of tourists from various parts of the country are visiting his shop to purchase these famous Kashmiri shawls with the start of winter season.

Large and warm Kashmiri shawls for men are also available in the market, said a shopkeeper.