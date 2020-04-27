Sale, production of cars decline in first three quarters

The sale and production of cars dipped by 46.78 percent and 47.90 percent respectively during the first three quarters of financial year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The sale and production of cars dipped by 46.78 percent and 47.90 percent respectively during the first three quarters of financial year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 85,330 cars were sold against the sale of 160,359 units while the production of cars decreased from 170,118 units to 88,628 units, showing a decline of 46.78 and 47.90 percent respectively, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) data.

Among cars, the sale of Honda cars went down by 62.77 percent from 32,209 units in last year to 11,989 units during current year while Suzuki Swift sale also dipped by 57.12 percent from 3,610 units to 1,548 units during this year.

The sale of Toyota Corolla went down from 42,989 units to 20,991 units, showing decreased of 51.17 percent, the data revealed.

Similarly, the sale of Suzuki Cultus also went down from 17,038 units to 10,555 units, witnessing a decrease of 38.05 percent while the sale of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a sharp decline of 75.09 percent from 24,582 units to 6,122 units during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the sale of Suzuki Mehran production of which has been suspended by Pak Suzuki was recorded 26,402 units against 1,702 units during July-March (2019-20).

The sale of Suzuki Bolan also witnessed decline of 66.98 percent from 13,529 units to 4,467 units, whereas the sale of Suzuki Alto was recorded at 27,956 units during July-March (2019-20).

On the other hand, the production of Honda cars went down by 65.39 percent from 32,331 units to 11,188 units during the period under review whereas the production of Suzuki Swift witnessed a sharp decline of 69.89 percent from 4,292 units to 1,292 units during nine months of FY 2019-20.

The production of Toyota Corolla decline from 43,139 units to 21,240 units, showing decreased of 50.76 percent, it said.

The production of Suzuki Cultus also decreased from 15,580 units to 10,312 units, witnessing decrease of 33.81 percent while the production of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a sharp decline of 74.15 percent from 27,047 units to 6,991 units during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan witnessed sharp decline of 70.51 percent from 14,080 units to 4,151 units during July-March (2019-20).

