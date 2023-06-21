UrduPoint.com

Sale Tax Evasion Worth Rs 1358 Million Recovered On June 20

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Sale tax evasion worth Rs 1358 million recovered on June 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation, Inland Revenue, Lahore recovered sale tax evasion worth Rs 1,358 million and default surcharge of Rs 26 million from a reputed company on the other day.

The company issued illegal credit notes of huge amounts in Annexure-C of the sales tax returns without corresponding debit notes from the buyers, said a FBR press release issued here on Wednesday.

In this way, the company suppressed output tax to reduce its sales tax liability for the tax periods in which illegal credit notes were issued and thus deprived the national exchequer from due tax revenue.

The team of the Directorate gathered information meticulously without disturbing the business activity of the company to initiate proceedings under section 38 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and retrieved the record and documents from the business premises.

The company management agreed to deposit the amount of sales tax involved in the credit note issued/claimed in the return of March 2023 along with default surcharge.

The FBR is committed to eradicate the menace of tax evasion and tax fraud in order to provide level playing field to the businesses that are tax-compliant and contributing to the national exchequer.

Accordingly, to place a system check on such fake credit notes, the sales tax return has been amended to disallow suppliers of goods to issue/claim credit notes in the returns without first issuance of debit notes by the corresponding buyers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Business Company Sale March FBR From Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince speaks with Sultan AlNeyadi du ..

Ajman Crown Prince speaks with Sultan AlNeyadi during ‘A Call From Space’ e ..

21 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Sports Council m ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Sports Council meeting, approves outcomes of c ..

36 minutes ago
 Global Village tops list of most visited destinati ..

Global Village tops list of most visited destinations in UAE

1 hour ago
 NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federatio ..

NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federations for Paris 2024 Olympics

1 hour ago
 Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in As ..

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in Askari Tower attack case

2 hours ago
 Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to ..

Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to religion

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.