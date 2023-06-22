Sale tax evasion worth Rs 1358 million recovered on June 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation, Inland Revenue, Lahore recovered sale tax evasion worth Rs 1,358 million and default surcharge of Rs 26 million from a reputed company on the other day.

The company issued illegal credit notes of huge amounts in Annexure-C of the sales tax returns without corresponding debit notes from the buyers, said a FBR press release issued here on Wednesday.

In this way, the company suppressed output tax to reduce its sales tax liability for the tax periods in which illegal credit notes were issued and thus deprived the national exchequer from due tax revenue.

The team of the Directorate gathered information meticulously without disturbing the business activity of the company to initiate proceedings under section 38 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and retrieved the record and documents from the business premises.

The company management agreed to deposit the amount of sales tax involved in the credit note issued/claimed in the return of March 2023 along with default surcharge.

The FBR is committed to eradicate the menace of tax evasion and tax fraud in order to provide level playing field to the businesses that are tax-compliant and contributing to the national exchequer.

Accordingly, to place a system check on such fake credit notes, the sales tax return has been amended to disallow suppliers of goods to issue/claim credit notes in the returns without first issuance of debit notes by the corresponding buyers.