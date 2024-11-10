Open Menu

Saleem Memon Expresses Deep Concern Over Alarming Rise In Cyber Crimes

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Saleem Memon expresses deep concern over alarming rise in cyber crimes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Saleem Memon has expressed deep concern over the alarming rise in cyber crime attempts across the country.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, the HCSTSI head emphasized the need for capacity-building within the Cyber Crime Wing.

Saleem Memon has communicated these concerns to Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi through an official letter.

He highlighted that the rapid surge in cyber crimes not only poses a grave threat to the public but has also become a pressing issue for the business community.

He underscored the urgent need for coordinated and effective measures to enhance digital security.

Saleem urged the government to collaborate with stakeholders such as IT experts, digital security organizations and law enforcement agencies.

Additionally, partnerships with private IT firms through a structured outsource services could help establish a robust system to tackle cyber crime.

The HCSTSI President also announced the Chamber’s willingness to assist the FIA Cyber Crime Wing by utilizing its platform to launch a cyber security awareness campaign aimed at the business sector and the general public.

