Saleem Memon for upgrdation of Hyderabad Railways junction

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon on Sunday sent a letter to Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, urging immediate reforms in Pakistan Railways' cargo services and the up-gradation of the Hyderabad Railway Junction.

He emphasized that in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, where online commerce and e-commerce are expanding at an unprecedented pace, the need for fast, secure, and cost-effective logistic services has become more crucial than ever.

The Chamber President said that Pakistan Railways has a most competitive freight rates in the market. He proposed that cargo services should be operated under a public-private partnership model where Pakistan Railways would provide the infrastructure while private entities manage operations, thus enhancing efficiency, reliability, and profitability.

Expressing grave concern over the dilapidated condition of the Hyderabad Railway Junction, Saleem Memon highlighted that the station serves as a vital gateway for millions of people from the interior Sindh region. Unfortunately, its current state is deplorable, crumbling platforms, poor sanitation, and an absence of staff at information and complaint desks, causing immense inconvenience to passengers. Basic amenities are sorely lacking at the station, while unhygienic and unsafe food items are openly sold, posing serious public health risks.

He further lamented the absence of facilities for accompanying passengers and the lack of comfortable arrangements for senior citizens and women travelers, stressing that such negligence requires urgent government attention.

Saleem Memon recommended that Hyderabad Railway Station should be transformed into a modern commercial hub equipped with a dedicated cargo terminal, digitalized operations, and international-standard passenger amenities.

He proposed that commercial spaces within the station be leased to reputed brands to enhance revenue generation and create a cleaner, more attractive environment.

He also emphasized the need for strict quality control over food outlets and hygiene standards within the station premises.

Saleem Memon noted that Pakistan’s e-commerce market was witnessing rapid growth and if Pakistan Railways positions itself effectively, it can significantly boost its revenues and contribute positively to the national economy.

The President of HCSTSI strongly urged the government to initiate immediate restoration work at the Hyderabad Railway Junction and undertake comprehensive reforms in the railway’s cargo services to restore public trust, promote business activities, and transform Pakistan Railways into a modern, profitable institution.

He reiterated the Chamber’s full willingness to cooperate at every level and offered to provide practical proposals to support the government's reform initiatives.