UrduPoint.com

Sales Of Chinese-brand Passenger Vehicles Continue Strong Growth In March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles continue strong growth in March

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles continued to log robust expansion and gain larger market share in March, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers shows.

More than 1.05 million such vehicles were sold in China last month, jumping 16.4 percent year on year and soaring 20.

4 percent from the previous month, according to the association.

This figure accounted for 52.1 percent of China's total passenger car sales in the period, up 3.7 percentage points from the same period of 2022, the data revealed.

In the first quarter of this year, sales of domestic-brand passenger vehicles rose 5.3 percent year on year to top 2.68 million units, accounting for 52.2 percent of overall passenger car sales in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Vehicles Car Same March Market From Share Top Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders receive Eid Al Fitr greetings from hea ..

UAE leaders receive Eid Al Fitr greetings from heads of Arab, Islamic states

21 minutes ago
 Al Shinadgha Museum celebrates Eid Al Fitr with he ..

Al Shinadgha Museum celebrates Eid Al Fitr with heritage-rooted activities

21 minutes ago
 Jumma-tul-Wida, last Friday of Ramadan, being obse ..

Jumma-tul-Wida, last Friday of Ramadan, being observed today

2 hours ago
 UNICEF report warns of declining confidence in chi ..

UNICEF report warns of declining confidence in childhood vaccines, with 44% drop ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Zahe ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosque

2 hours ago
 Action on Climate and Trade initiative aims to hel ..

Action on Climate and Trade initiative aims to help developing countries meet c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.