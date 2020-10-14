Sales of motorbike, three wheelers increase by 22.05 % during 1st quarter of FY 2020-21

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers in the country witnessed increase of 20.05 percent during the first quarter of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the month under review, as many as 448,736 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-September 2020-21 against the sale of 367,656 units in July-September 2019-21, showing growth of 20.05 percent, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles in the country also grew by 22.49 percent to 288,005 units during the period under review against 235,116 units during same months of last year whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles dipped by 8.66 percent to 4,583 units from 5,018 units, in addition the sale of Yamaha motorbikes witnessed decrease of 25.

25 percent from 4,643 units to 6,212, it added.

Similarly, the sale of United Auto motorcycles went up from 81,012 units to 98,363 units, showing increase of 21.41 percent while the sales of Road Prince motorcycles also increased by 24.20 percent from 29,399 units to 36,514 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed increase of 92.87 percent from 1,628 units in last year to 3,140 units in the same month's current year.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown increase of 195.70 percent by going up from 1,701 units to 5,030 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers rose by 55.74 percent from 1,401 units to 2,182 units, the data revealed.