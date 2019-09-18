UrduPoint.com
Sales Of Motorbikes, Three Wheelers Decline By 9pc In August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:08 PM

Sales of motorbikes, three wheelers decline by 9pc in August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The sales of motorcycles and three wheelers dipped by 9.91 percent during August 2019 compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) reported on Wednesday.

During the month of August 2019, as many as 126,338 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold against the sale of 140,338 units during the same month of last year, showing negative growth of 9.91 percent, according to the latest PAMA data.

Similarly, the sale of Honda motorcycles in the country witnessed nominal increase of 0.11 percent i.e 80,104 units in August this year against 80,012 units in same month of last year.

Suzuki motorcycles sales dipped by 15.73 percent i.e 1,548 units from 1,837 units in August 2018 whereas sales of Yamaha motorbikes also decreased by 6.

35 percent i.e 1,988 units in the month of August against 2,123 units in August last year, it added.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles also went down from 33,350 to 30,091 units, showing decrease of 9.77 percent while sales of Road Prince motorcycles also decreased by 23.36 percent as it went down from 14,660 units in August last year to 11,235 units in August 2019.

Meanwhile, the production of Road Prince three wheelers was increased by 1.19 percent i.e from 752 units in August last year to 761 units in the same month this year, the data revealed.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown decrease of 78.13 percent from 1,843 units to 403 units whereas, the sale of United Auto three wheelers was dropped by 80 percent from 825 units last year to 161 units this year.

