UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sales Of Motorbikes, Three Wheelers Decline Over 17 Percent

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 02:17 PM

Sales of motorbikes, three wheelers decline over 17 percent

The sales of motorcycles and three wheelers dipped by 17.89 percent during first four months of current financial year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) reported Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The sales of motorcycles and three wheelers dipped by 17.89 percent during first four months of current financial year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) reported Thursday.

During the period under review, as many as 524,528 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold against the sale of 638,831 units during the same months of last year, showing decrease of 17.89 percent, according to the latest PAMA data.

Similarly, the sale of Honda motorcycles in the country witnessed decrease of 10.31 percent and declined to 335,134 units this year against 373,698 units last year.

Suzuki motorcycles sales dipped by 13.15 percent to 6,917 units from 7,965 units last year whereas sales of Yamaha motorbikes witnessed however increase of 3.

85 percent from 8,406 units to 8,707 units this year, it added.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles also went down from 150,820 units to 113,887 units, showing decrease of 24.48 percent while sales of Road Prince motorcycles decreased by 34.62 percent from 65,458 units in October last year to 42,795 units in October 2019.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed decrease of 13.81 percent from 2,853 units in last year to 2,459 units in the same month's current year.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown decrease of 56.38 percent by going down from 7,621 units to 3,324 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers dropped by 52.58 percent from 4,467 units to 2,118 units, the data revealed.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Road Sale Honda Same October 2019 From

Recent Stories

Foreign Minister inquires after Naeem Ul Haq at ho ..

4 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.22 a barrel W ..

33 minutes ago

Meera Passes driving test in New York

35 minutes ago

Smog turns air 'hazardous' in Lahore and adjoining ..

20 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposes of contempt of ..

20 minutes ago

Tokyo 2020 unveils 15,000-seat Olympic aquatics ce ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.