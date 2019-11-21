Sales of motorbikes, three wheelers decline over 17 percent

The sales of motorcycles and three wheelers dipped by 17.89 percent during first four months of current financial year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) reported Thursday

During the period under review, as many as 524,528 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold against the sale of 638,831 units during the same months of last year, showing decrease of 17.89 percent, according to the latest PAMA data.

Similarly, the sale of Honda motorcycles in the country witnessed decrease of 10.31 percent and declined to 335,134 units this year against 373,698 units last year.

Suzuki motorcycles sales dipped by 13.15 percent to 6,917 units from 7,965 units last year whereas sales of Yamaha motorbikes witnessed however increase of 3.

85 percent from 8,406 units to 8,707 units this year, it added.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles also went down from 150,820 units to 113,887 units, showing decrease of 24.48 percent while sales of Road Prince motorcycles decreased by 34.62 percent from 65,458 units in October last year to 42,795 units in October 2019.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed decrease of 13.81 percent from 2,853 units in last year to 2,459 units in the same month's current year.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown decrease of 56.38 percent by going down from 7,621 units to 3,324 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers dropped by 52.58 percent from 4,467 units to 2,118 units, the data revealed.

