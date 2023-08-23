Open Menu

Sales Of New US Homes Rebound On Tight Housing Supply

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 11:01 PM

Sales of new US homes rebound on tight housing supply

New home sales in the United States bounced upward in July, as a lack of existing real estate pushes buyers into the market for new builds, government data showed Wednesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :New home sales in the United States bounced upward in July, as a lack of existing real estate pushes buyers into the market for new builds, government data showed Wednesday.

A lack of inventory for existing homes has boosted demand for new properties despite high mortgage rates, lifting the sector's share of total home sales, according to analysts.

Last month, sales of new single-family houses rose to an annual rate of 714,000, the Commerce Department said.

The figure, which was higher than analysts expected, came in above June's revised 684,000 rate.

Meanwhile, the median sales price of new houses sold last month rose to $436,700 -- the highest since March.

On Tuesday, a separate report showed that sales of existing homes in the United States continued slowing in July as interest rates climb and current home owners find themselves reluctant to put their properties on the market.

The popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged nearly 7.1 percent as of August 17, the highest level in over 20 years, according to data from home loan finance company Freddie Mac.

With would-be sellers having locked in lower rates previously, analysts noted that many people cannot move without triggering a big jump in their monthly payments.

- Tough to sustain? - "The bigger picture is that new home sales have risen significantly from their low last summer, and their share in total home sales has shot higher," said a recent report by Pantheon Macroeconomics.

And the latest figures come "despite the extreme weakness in mortgage applications, which reached a fresh cycle low last week," said Pantheon Macroeconomics economist Kieran Clancy on Wednesday.

The July sales figure was 31.5 percent higher than the same month last year, according to Commerce Department data.

Bigger developers are boosting new construction to "take advantage of" the low supply of existing homes, Clancy added, noting this is likely to further boost new home sales.

But economist Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics warned that sales of new homes would likely "come under pressure in the months ahead."The labor market is expected to soften as policymakers press on with efforts to cool the economy and tame inflation, and homebuying affordability is worsening with the latest mortgage rates spike, she said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Company Tame Nancy Same Oxford Price United States March June July August Market Commerce From Government Share

Recent Stories

Indian envoy evades question on Kashmir at a press ..

Indian envoy evades question on Kashmir at a presser focusing on India's moon la ..

9 minutes ago
 Four now dead in Poland legionellosis outbreak

Four now dead in Poland legionellosis outbreak

9 minutes ago
 ECP full powers to hold next elections within stip ..

ECP full powers to hold next elections within stipulated time frame: Senator Maq ..

9 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns Toshakhana appeal till Thur ..

Supreme Court adjourns Toshakhana appeal till Thursday

15 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for exploring new horizons ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for exploring new horizons with export compatible product ..

11 minutes ago
 Absent Trump expected to steal show at Republican ..

Absent Trump expected to steal show at Republican debate

11 minutes ago
Spain opposition head faces doomed parliament vote ..

Spain opposition head faces doomed parliament vote to become PM

11 minutes ago
 Chinese embassy hosts elaborate dinner in honour o ..

Chinese embassy hosts elaborate dinner in honour of religious scholars

11 minutes ago
 Deadly Russian strike on Ukraine school, Moscow hi ..

Deadly Russian strike on Ukraine school, Moscow hit by more drones

11 minutes ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered mainpur ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered mainpuri, gutka

10 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq bids farewell ..

Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq bids farewell to outgoing CS for his servic ..

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt has no role in fixing election date ..

Caretaker govt has no role in fixing election date: Solangi

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business