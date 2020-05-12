Sales of Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles Drop by 72.4% in Russia in April- Association

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles dropped by 72.4 percent in Russia in April year-on-year, the Association of the European business (AEB) said Tuesday.

According to the association, the sales of these vehicles fell down to 38,922 cars.

The sales dropped 19.1 percent in the first four months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019 and reached 415,102 cars.