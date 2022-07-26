Sales tax included in commercial electricity bills: Spokesperson

The spokesperson of Ministry of Power on Tuesday said that the additional tax included in the commercial electricity bills was the sales tax

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The spokesperson of Ministry of Power on Tuesday said that the additional tax included in the commercial electricity bills was the sales tax.

The spokesperson in a statement clarified that the sales tax had nothing to do with power tariff.

Levying of the sales tax was announced in the recent budget as agreed by the FBR and the business community while the power distribution companies were the only collection agents, he said.