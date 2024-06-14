Salient Features of ADP 2024-25

The Sindh government has decided to complete maximum number of schemes continued for the last 10 years

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Sindh government has decided to complete maximum number of schemes continued for the last 10 years.

Therefore, full funds are provided equivalent to current throw-forward till date to the schemes with expenditure more than 70 percent or having current throw-forward less than Rs.50.0 million.

Similarly, 50 percent allocation is provided to those schemes having current throw-forward in between Rs.50 million & Rs.100 million. This was stated by the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his budget speech.

He said that there were other regular schemes which have been provided 20 percent allocation of current throw-forward due to fiscal constraints.

In ADP 2024-25, there will be no new schemes because of the impact of BSR and CSR.

The main features of ADP 2024-25 are given as under:

There are 4,250 ongoing schemes with allocation of Rs 305.496 billion being (79% of total ADP). There are 395 un-approved schemes which were part of ADP 2023-24 and could not be approved during the year due to ban imposed by ECP will continue again as un-approved schemes in ADP 2024-25 with allocation of Rs.92.87 billion being (24% of total ADP).

552 On-going schemes where more than 70% expenditure is made, have been fully funded for completion by June, 2025.

While 849 ongoing schemes with current throw-forward less than Rs.50.0 million have been fully funded for completion by June, 2025.

858 small nature ongoing schemes have been fully funded for completion by June, 2025. Those schemes, where tenders are not issued and require cost increase due to CSR-2024, will be provided additional funds from block allocation of Rs.80.0 billion kept in ADP.

Through this strategy, out of total 4,644 schemes continued in ADP 2024-25, there will be about 1,812 schemes, which have been provided full funds and will be likely to be completed in FY 2024-25.

Allocations for major sectors/departments excluding cost impact due to Composite schedule of Rates CSR-2024, (which has been kept in block allocation) is given as under: Education Sector schemes is Rs 32.163 billion (In CFY, the expenditure on ADP schemes has been Rs 13.82 billion). Health Sector schemes is Rs18.0 billion (In CFY, the expenditure on ADP schemes has been Rs 2.72 billion). Water & Sanitation and Road sector schemes in Local Government is Rs 71.959 billion (In CFY, the expenditure on ADP schemes has been Rs 15.7 billion). Water and Sanitation sector schemes in Public Health Engineering is Rs 22 billion (In CFY, the expenditure on ADP schemes has been Rs 3.26 billion).

Transport & Communication sector is Rs 60.40 billion (In CFY, the expenditure on ADP schemes has been Rs 2.2 billion). Irrigation including lining of canals is Rs 31.09 billion (In CFY, the expenditure on ADP schemes has been Rs 17.4 billion). Agriculture including Livestock sector is Rs 6.633 billion (In CFY, the expenditure on ADP schemes has been Rs 6.64 billion). Block allocation of Rs 20,000 million is kept under Special Initiatives for Renewable Energy and Water Rs 10,000 million are kept for Rehabilitation & Reconstruction to facilitate damaged infrastructure.

From the aforesaid figures, the House can recognize the shift from infrastructural development towards social sector development. Post 2022 floods, greater focus was on reconstruction and rehabilitation of infrastructure, however, from the next FY, focus has shifted towards softer components of development in social sectors i.e. education, health, social protection, transport etc.