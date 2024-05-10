(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Prominent Businessman and Honourary Consul General of the Republic of Turkey, Salim Saifullah Khan has called for the utilization of the expertise of Turkey in the privatization process of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

In a statement issued here on Friday, Salim Saifullah Khan said that Turkish Airline was a successful story and precedent for other countries to operate their airlines, saying that the successful operation capabilities of the Turkish Airlines could manage the national flag carrier effectively.

The proposal underscores the deep-rooted and amicable relations between Pakistan and Turkey, he said. Leveraging this bond, Salim Saifullah Khan believed that entrusting PIA to Turkey would not only ensure its efficient management but also strengthen bilateral ties between the two brotherly Islamic nations.

The potential privatization of PIA represents a significant step in reforming and revitalizing Pakistan's aviation sector. The proposal adds a new dimension to this process, suggesting a collaborative approach with Turkey, a trusted partner and ally.