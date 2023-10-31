Salim Saifullah offers free land for industrial zone in Lakki Marwat

Former federal minister Salim Saifullah Khan has offered his 1,000 kanal of land for the establishment of an industrial zone to transform his native district Lakki Marwat into a beacon of economic and socio-economic growth

The proposal of the establishment of an economic zone in the backward district of the southern part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was made to the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar during a recent meeting of the senior politician-cum-businessman, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The proposal aimed to address issues stemming from a lack of industrial and economic activity in Lakki Marwat, which has led to high unemployment and underdevelopment.

Lakki Marwat's untapped potential, recent oil and gas discoveries and its strategic location for exports to Afghanistan and Central Asia underscore the need for an industrial and economic zone.

To support the project. Mr. Khan and the local community are committed to providing full cooperation. Previously, he had donated land for a Cadet College in Lakki Marwat, reflecting his dedication to the region's welfare and education. The proposal seeks to revitalize progress and prosperity in Lakki Marwat.

This visionary initiative of Salim Saifullah Khan not only benefiting the national economy but also catalyzing socio-economic change in Lakki Marwat and its surrounding regions.