Salma Shaheen Appointed Secretary (Legal HR)

Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:50 PM

Salma Shaheen appointed Secretary (Legal HR)

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Salma Shaheen, an officer of Inland Revenue Services as Secretary Legal HR (BS-19 on acting charge basis), FBR headquarter, Islamabad.

According to FBR notification issued here Monday, she has relinquished the charge of the post secretary (BS-18/OPS), Legal HR, FBR head quarter, Islamabad.

She assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notify that Hira Nazir, (IRS/BS-19 on acting charge basis) has appointed as Secretary, International taxes Operation (BS-19 on regular basis) FBR headquarter, Islamabad.

