Sami Saeed reviews progress made in achieving goals of education, heath projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Muhammad Sami Saeed here on Tuesday said that the project to attract out-of-school children to education was commendable, providing equal opportunities for education to deprived children was the need of the hour.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress made in achieving the goals of education, health projects and sustainable development, the federal minister said that the Information Technology (IT) facilities in schools helped in preparing students to meet the demands of modern times and the Ministry had taken concrete steps in the field of health and education.

He said that the approved project for Islamabad Teachers Institute would play an important role in increasing the capacity of teachers. He directed for ensuring the implementation of the decisions of the National Curriculum Council. He said a curriculum to meet the modern challenges is important to improve the mindset of students and the quality of education.

To achieve the goals of sustainable development, the Ministry of Planning should further strengthen the interconnection with the relevant ministries and departments, he added.