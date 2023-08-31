Open Menu

Sami Saeed Vows To Translate Vision Of Climate Resilient, Adaptive Pakistan Into Reality

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 31, 2023 | 01:11 PM

Sami Saeed vows to translate vision of climate resilient, adaptive Pakistan into reality

The caretaker minister for planning and development says Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development Sami Saeed has reaffirmed the government's resolve to translate the vision of a climate resilient and adaptive Pakistan into a reality.

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Thursday, he said Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change. He said a year ago, the country faced one of the most devastating floods in its history which left behind a trail of destruction.

He said the government along with the people and development partners extended a helping hand to those in need.

The Minister for Planning said the country's initiatives included a comprehensive post flood rehabilitation and reconstruction program, interventions to incentivize the farmers for transition to climate smart water and land management practices, programs to support income generating activities and livelihood diversification and flood resilient housing and infrastructure.

Sami Saeed said the Primary objective of disaster risk management efforts are to prevent new disaster risks, mitigate existing ones and strengthen resilience in extreme weather events. In this regard, he said we need to pay special attention to investing in state of the art early warning systems.

