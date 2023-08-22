Open Menu

Sami Vows To Step Up CPEC Projects' Momentum

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Tuesday vowed to vigorously maintain and step up the momentum of China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review progress made on the CPEC projects, a news release said.

Chief Economist and Head of CPEC Dr Nadeem Javaid presented an in-depth overview of the advancements associated with the CPEC projects.

The meeting was attended by Planning Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah, officials from the CPEC Secretariat, and the ministry.

The minister underlined that the caretaker government would maintain the pace of pivotal development projects.

In that regard, Sami Saeed expressed a fervent commitment to sustain the momentum of ongoing CPEC projects.

Underlining the transformative potential of CPEC, the minister reaffirmed that the caretaker government was mandated to sustain the acceleration of all development initiatives, with CPEC being accorded the utmost importance.

He emphasized maintaining the current pace of development and urged all the departments concerned to work in close coordination so that the development process should continue.

He expressed confidence that the CPEC would significantly enhance the development in the region and Pakistan.

The minister underscored that an effective oversight mechanism should be embedded within the implementation process in CPEC projects to harness its full potential and optimal utilization of resources.

