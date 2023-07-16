Open Menu

Samina Seeks Technocrat Setup To Address Economic Challenges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Samina seeks technocrat setup to address economic challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Samina Fazil, founder president of the Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) said on Sunday that the current government should be succeeded by a technocrat setup to take necessary measures imperative for the survival of the country.

Usually, an interim government comes for a short period of time to hold general elections, but it will also be able to steer the country out of problems that are facing an economic free fall, she said in a press release issued here.

Talking to the business community, Samina Fazil said that while the recent financial support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has improved the country's financial condition to some extent and minimized the risk of default, a lot still has to be done.

She said the appointment of technocrats based on their expertise, particularly in vital areas such as finance, commerce, industry, investment, water and power, and women's empowerment, will help change the situation for the better.

Explaining further, Samina Fazil stated that technocrats do not run for office in elections.

In certain countries, the Prime Ministers are both economists and technocrats, she added.

She said that sometimes a technocratic setup is introduced when political parties fail to deliver.

Samina Fazil acknowledged that such governments are known for making tough decisions that political governments often shy away from, fearing a loss of support.

In some instances, a technocratic government is formed through consensus among all parliamentary parties when a regular government cannot be established.

She added that Pakistan has witnessed technocratic governments in the past, during the eras of General Zia and General Pervez Musharraf.

Highlighting the current state of Pakistan's economy, Samina Fazil expressed concern that the nation has fallen behind other developing countries, making the survival of its economy a difficult task.

She emphasized the need to bolster the confidence of the business community, promote exports, and encourage Pakistani expatriates by providing additional incentives.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad IMF Pervez Musharraf Exports Business Water Chamber Women Sunday Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

56 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

2 hours ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

3 hours ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

3 hours ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

19 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

19 hours ago
 s

S

19 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business