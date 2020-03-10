UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samsung Develops Advanced Battery Tech For EVs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:23 PM

Samsung develops advanced battery tech for EVs

Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday its researchers have developed an advanced battery technology that can boost performance of electric vehicles (EVs)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ):Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday its researchers have developed an advanced battery technology that can boost performance of electric vehicles (EVs).

Samsung's study on new all-solid-state battery technology was presented to Nature Energy, one of the world's leading scientific journals, the South Korean tech giant said.

Compared with lithium-ion batteries that are widely used in EVs, all-solid-state batteries boast greater energy density and are safer as they utilize solid electrolytes instead of liquid electrolytes, according to Samsung.

Samsung researchers said they have proposed utilizing a silver-carbon (Ag-C) composite layer as the anode.

"Measuring just 5 micrometers thick, the ultrathin Ag-C nanocomposite layer allowed the team to reduce anode thickness and increase energy density up to 900 watt-hours per liter," Samsung said. "It also enabled them to make their prototype approximately 50 percent smaller by volume than a conventional lithium-ion battery."Samsung said using such technology would enable an EV to drive up to 800 kilometers on a single charge with a cycle life of over 1,000 charges.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Technology Vehicles North Korea Samsung

Recent Stories

NAB court reserves verdict on Faryal Talpur's plea ..

21 minutes ago

Gulf stocks rally as oil prices recover

15 minutes ago

PML-N's leadership to not be permitted further ext ..

15 minutes ago

Mine Explosion in Southern Afghanistan Kills 1 Sol ..

8 minutes ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

8 minutes ago

Syrian Military Start Demining Near M5 Highway Not ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.