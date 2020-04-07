UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samsung Electronics Expects Profit Rise On Coronavirus Demand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:38 AM

Samsung Electronics expects profit rise on coronavirus demand

Samsung Electronics expects higher first-quarter profits, it said Tuesday, as millions of people working from home in coronavirus lockdowns turn to cloud data services, pushing up demand for its chips

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ):Samsung Electronics expects higher first-quarter profits, it said Tuesday, as millions of people working from home in coronavirus lockdowns turn to cloud data services, pushing up demand for its chips.

The pandemic is wreaking havoc across the global economy -- Samsung itself had operations suspended at 11 overseas assembly lines as of Tuesday -- and is widely expected to cause a recession.

But changing behaviour patterns among the vast numbers of people forced to stay at home around the world have generated a silver lining for the world's biggest smartphone and memory chip maker.

In the first three months, operating profits inched up 2.7 percent from 2019 to around 6.4 trillion won ($5.2 billion), Samsung Electronics forecast in an earnings estimate.

The figure was ahead of expectations, and was based on sales of 55 trillion won, up five percent year-on-year.

"There has been high demand for memory chips for data servers as an increasing number of people are now working from home due to the outbreak," said Tom Kang, an analyst at Hong Kong-based market researcher Counterpoint.

"We are also seeing a hike in demand for laptops because we have many companies that are not fully ready for working digitally." Samsung Electronics is crucial to South Korea's economic health.

It is the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung group, by far the largest of the family-controlled conglomerates known as chaebols that dominate business in the world's 12th-largest economy.

Samsung Electronics shares were trading up 1.7 percent on Tuesday, having fallen nearly 20 percent from a record high in January amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and its economic repercussions.

- Global recession - But the wider picture for the firm is more mixed with Fitch Ratings forecasting the global economy to contract 1.9 percent this year, with steeper 3.3 percent negative growth in the United States, triggering layoffs and dampening consumer demand.

Global smartphone sales dropped 14 percent in February year-on-year with China seeing nearly a 40-percent decrease, according to Counterpoint.

"Semiconductor earnings look set to increase on the back of memory chip price hikes," Greg Roh, senior vice-president at HMC Securities, told Bloomberg News.

But the consumer electronics and IT and mobile divisions "will likely see their earnings decline", he added.

One industry source who asked not to be named said increasing uncertainty going into the second quarter would "exacerbate troubles".

Samsung's key sales regions of North America, Asia and Europe are among the hardest-hit by the virus, said James Kang, an analyst at market researcher Euromonitor.

"With suspended retail businesses, reduced shipments and weak consumer sentiment, sales in those regions could plunge dramatically in the second quarter," he said.

"A new lineup of premium products will play a key role in how successful Samsung will be in cushioning the blow." Adding to Samsung Electronics' challenges, its vice chairman and de facto leader Lee Jae-yong is currently being re-tried over a sprawling corruption scandal that could see him return to prison.

He is not being held in custody during the proceedings, but a guilty verdict could deprive the firm of its top decision-maker.

Samsung withholds net profit and sector-by-sector business performance data until it releases its final earnings report, expected later this month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Corruption World Scandal Business Europe Mobile China Price South Korea United States January February 2019 Samsung Silver Market From Industry Top Asia Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Syed Fakhar Imam takes oath as Minister for Nation ..

6 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 7, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Asia markets extend gains on glimmers of hope in v ..

4 minutes ago

Oil prices rebound on hopes for output cut deal

4 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed presides over virtual meetings ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.