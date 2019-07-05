UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samsung Electronics Flags 56% Fall In Q2 Operating Profit

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 11:55 AM

Samsung Electronics flags 56% fall in Q2 operating profit

Samsung Electronics said Friday it expects operating profit to tumble 56 percent for the second quarter of this year in the face of a weakening chip market

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ):Samsung Electronics said Friday it expects operating profit to tumble 56 percent for the second quarter of this year in the face of a weakening chip market.

Operating profit for the April to June period is forecast to reach around 6.5 trillion won ($5.6 billion), down 56 percent from a year earlier, the world's largest maker of smartphones and memory chips said in a statement.

The firm is the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung Group, by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates that dominate business in the world's 11th largest economy, and it is crucial to South Korea's economic health.

It has enjoyed record profits in recent years despite a series of setbacks, including the jailing of its de facto chief.

But now the picture is changing, with chip prices falling as global supply increases while demand weakens.

Samsung launched its top-end S10 5G smartphone earlier this year, after South Korea won the global race to commercially launch the world's first nationwide 5G network.

But in April it made a high-profile decision to push back the release of its new Galaxy Fold phones after reviewers provided with early devices reported screen problems within days of use.

While Samsung's device was not the first folding handset, the smartphone giant was expected to help spark demand and potentially revive a sector that has been struggling for new innovations.

The South Korean firm had spent nearly eight years developing the Galaxy Fold as part of its strategy to propel growth with groundbreaking gadgets.

The firm is yet to announce its new release date.

Samsung supplies screens and memory chips for its own smartphones and Apple, and server chips for cloud companies such as Amazon.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business South Korea North Korea 5G April June Samsung Apple Market From Race Billion

Recent Stories

U.S. monitor outlines N. Korea's shift to smaller ..

26 minutes ago

Scientists make breakthrough that enables rockets ..

26 minutes ago

PML-N talk of fascism reminds Model Town carnage: ..

26 minutes ago

AI sets to revolutionize wealth management: report ..

26 minutes ago

Teams formed to monitor locusts' movement

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.