Samsung Electronics' operating profit drops 69 pct in Q4

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) South Korea's tech company Samsung Electronics logged a double-digit drop in its fourth-quarter operating profit, the company said Friday.

Preliminary operating profit stood at 4.3 trillion won (3.4 billion U.S.

dollars) in the October-December quarter, down 69.0 percent from a year earlier.

Preliminary revenue saw a 8.6 percent fall over the year to 70 trillion won (55.5 billion dollars) in the fourth quarter.

Net income and detailed earnings on each business unit will be announced later this month after an external audit and the board of directors' approval.