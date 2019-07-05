UrduPoint.com
Samsung Electronics' Q2 Earnings More Than Halve On Weak Memory Chips

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:08 PM

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ):Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday its operating earnings more than halved in the second quarter from a year earlier amid the weak memory chip and handset market.

The operating profit was estimated at 6.5 trillion won (US$5.6 billion) in the April-June period, a 56.3 percent drop from a year ago, according to its earnings guidance.

The Korean tech giant expected its overall sales to have fallen 4.2 percent on-year to 56 trillion won in the three-month period.

The figures were above market expectations of 6.07 trillion won, based on the survey conducted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial arm of Yonhap News Agency on 23 Korean brokerage houses. The sales estimate stood at 54 trillion won on average.

Samsung did not break down performances of its respective business divisions, saying it will announce the detailed earnings later this month.

