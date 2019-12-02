Samsung Electronics ranks 2nd in global applications of 5G patents

Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest maker of smartphones, ranked second in global applications of 5G-related patents, according to a recent report

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ):Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest maker of smartphones, ranked second in global applications of 5G-related patents, according to a recent report.

Samsung made 2,846 5G patent applications to global organizations, with China's Huawei leading the pack with 3,325 patent applications, according to the report by German market research firm IPlytics.

South Korean tech giant LG Electronics Inc. came in third place with 2,463 patent applications, the report showed.

Other telecom equipment makers, including Finland's Nokia, China's ZTE and Sweden's Ericsson, were among the top 10 companies on the list.

Samsung has been ramping up its efforts in the 5G market as Huawei, the world's largest telecom equipment maker, has faced setbacks in the global market following the U.

S. ban on its equipment.

In August, Samsung announced it will invest 180 trillion won (US$152 billion) over the next three years to promote its new growth engines.

The massive investment centers on building up its artificial intelligence, 5G network, bio and automotive operations.

Analysts say 5G mobile networks will enable networks to handle far larger volumes of data with very low latency, which smooths the way for everything from streaming high-definition videos to autonomous driving and precise remote control of robots in factories.