UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samsung Heir, Swedish Tycoon Wallenberg Discuss AI, 5G Network Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:39 PM

Samsung heir, Swedish tycoon Wallenberg discuss AI, 5G network cooperation

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong has met with the point man of Swedish business dynasty Wallenberg Group to discuss cooperation opportunities, company officials said Thursday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ):Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong has met with the point man of Swedish business dynasty Wallenberg Group to discuss cooperation opportunities, company officials said Thursday.

Lee, the de facto leader of Samsung Group, spoke with Marcus Wallenberg, a key member of the Wallenberg family who also heads financial group SEB AB, on Wednesday during a South Korea-Sweden business summit in Seoul, according to them.

Wallenberg came to South Korea as part of a business delegation accompanying Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's visit to the country.

The two tycoons reportedly discussed cooperation in the area of 5G mobile networks, artificial intelligence and other future technologies.

Wallenberg in the business summit delivered a speech about digitalization and emphasized that the two nations should create synergy in 5G and AI technologies.

Samsung has been trying to benchmark Wallenberg Group in terms of corporate governance as both are family-run conglomerates.

In 2003, Samsung reportedly formed a special task force to analyze Wallenberg Group's business management.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Mobile Company Visit Man Seoul South Korea 5G Samsung Family

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Indian Ambassador

11 minutes ago

UAE a global force in public health, Sheikh Mohame ..

26 minutes ago

BMW and Daimler quit carsharing service in US, Can ..

2 minutes ago

EU to Look Into Criminal Prosecution Threats Again ..

16 minutes ago

21 FGH temporary doctors to go regular in coming w ..

16 minutes ago

Readymade garments worth $1.156 billion exported i ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.