UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samsung Heir Visits Virus-hit Plant In S. Korea

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 03:10 PM

Samsung heir visits virus-hit plant in S. Korea

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong visited one of the company's South Korean plants affected by the new coronavirus on Tuesday and encouraged employees there to overcome the crisis

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong visited one of the company's South Korean plants affected by the new coronavirus on Tuesday and encouraged employees there to overcome the crisis.

Lee, the heir apparent of Samsung Group, South Korea's top conglomerate, inspected Samsung Electronics' smartphone plant in the southeastern city of Gumi and spoke with production line workers there.

"I want to thank all people here who are doing their jobs on the front line despite a difficult situation," Lee said. "The company will do its best to protect your health and safety." Samsung has so far reported four virus-infected workers at its production sites in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, only about 50 kilometers north of Daegu, where more than 70 percent of the country's novel coronavirus infections have been reported.

The world's largest smartphone maker had to shut down its Gumi smartphone production line for days recently after its workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Samsung also reported a virus-infected worker at its foundry factory in Yongin, south of Seoul, last week, but said it has not affected its chip production.

Samsung said Lee will not put himself into self-quarantine after his visit to Gumi, citing that the plant had completed disinfection work and that he had not met with any employees who are suspected of having contracted the virus.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Company Visit Daegu Seoul South Korea North Korea Samsung All Best Top Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Malaysia cuts rates to fight virus impact

46 seconds ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Spanish official

11 minutes ago

PTI govt writes letter to UK government for repatr ..

16 minutes ago

Australia PM considering wider corona-virus travel ..

49 seconds ago

Peshawar Zalmi batsman Shoaib Malik laud crowd for ..

51 seconds ago

Explore the Philippines with Cebu Pacific’s thre ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.