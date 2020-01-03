Samsung, LG to showcase upgraded AI-powered products at CES

South Korea's top two electronics giants Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. -- will lock horns in the field of artificial intelligence at the upcoming tech expo in the United States, industry observers said Friday, as they pin high hopes on the products powered by human-like algorithms

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ):

AI is one of the key themes set to draw keen attention at the annual four-day Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that kicks off Tuesday in Las Vegas, Nevada, where more than 4,500 firms from around the globe will showcase their latest products and services.

Samsung has tipped that it will introduce its new AI platform called NEON at CES 2020, which will be different from Bixby, its AI-based digital assistant that competes with the likes of Apple's Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa.

Industry insiders speculate that NEON, developed by Samsung Technology and Advanced Research Labs (STAR Labs), may be an AI system that can appear as a human form and communicate freely with others using augmented reality and virtual reality technologies.

In addition to its new AI software, Samsung is expected to promote the Galaxy Home Mini, a voice-controlled AI speaker compatible with a comprehensive range of home appliances regardless of their brand or ability to connect to the internet.

Samsung is also widely expected to showcase upgraded robots with AI features working in the area of cooking to health monitoring at this year's CES.

LG, meanwhile, will focus on promoting its ThinQ AI brand that was launched in 2017. The company said that one-third of its CES exhibition booth this year is occupied for ThinQ AI solutions.

Under the theme of "Anywhere is home," LG said the ThinQ Zone will demonstrate AI services in four areas: homes, connected cars, virtual clothes fitting rooms and dining solutions with robots.

For its at-home AI service, LG said it will unveil a "smart door" with digital signage that boasts 3-D facial recognition technology and a proactive customer care service that AI offers tips to consumers to use their home appliances in good conditions.

LG will also showcase robots for restaurants that can take orders from people and cook and serve foods at its AI zone named CLOi's Table.

While Samsung and LG will be busy promoting their AI technologies, one AI-powered product that the two companies will certainly go head-to-head at this year's CES is a smart refrigerator.

Both Samsung and LG announced that they will launch a refrigerator with upgraded AI and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies that can better detect ingredients in the fridge and recommend recipes.