UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samsung, LG To Showcase Upgraded AI-powered Products At CES

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 11:37 AM

Samsung, LG to showcase upgraded AI-powered products at CES

South Korea's top two electronics giants Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. -- will lock horns in the field of artificial intelligence at the upcoming tech expo in the United States, industry observers said Friday, as they pin high hopes on the products powered by human-like algorithms

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ):South Korea's top two electronics giants Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. -- will lock horns in the field of artificial intelligence at the upcoming tech expo in the United States, industry observers said Friday, as they pin high hopes on the products powered by human-like algorithms.

AI is one of the key themes set to draw keen attention at the annual four-day Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that kicks off Tuesday in Las Vegas, Nevada, where more than 4,500 firms from around the globe will showcase their latest products and services.

Samsung has tipped that it will introduce its new AI platform called NEON at CES 2020, which will be different from Bixby, its AI-based digital assistant that competes with the likes of Apple's Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa.

Industry insiders speculate that NEON, developed by Samsung Technology and Advanced Research Labs (STAR Labs), may be an AI system that can appear as a human form and communicate freely with others using augmented reality and virtual reality technologies.

In addition to its new AI software, Samsung is expected to promote the Galaxy Home Mini, a voice-controlled AI speaker compatible with a comprehensive range of home appliances regardless of their brand or ability to connect to the internet.

Samsung is also widely expected to showcase upgraded robots with AI features working in the area of cooking to health monitoring at this year's CES.

LG, meanwhile, will focus on promoting its ThinQ AI brand that was launched in 2017. The company said that one-third of its CES exhibition booth this year is occupied for ThinQ AI solutions.

Under the theme of "Anywhere is home," LG said the ThinQ Zone will demonstrate AI services in four areas: homes, connected cars, virtual clothes fitting rooms and dining solutions with robots.

For its at-home AI service, LG said it will unveil a "smart door" with digital signage that boasts 3-D facial recognition technology and a proactive customer care service that AI offers tips to consumers to use their home appliances in good conditions.

LG will also showcase robots for restaurants that can take orders from people and cook and serve foods at its AI zone named CLOi's Table.

While Samsung and LG will be busy promoting their AI technologies, one AI-powered product that the two companies will certainly go head-to-head at this year's CES is a smart refrigerator.

Both Samsung and LG announced that they will launch a refrigerator with upgraded AI and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies that can better detect ingredients in the fridge and recommend recipes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Internet Google Technology Company Las Vegas United States May 2017 2020 Samsung Apple From Industry Top Mini

Recent Stories

Chinese scientists launch genome project for proti ..

20 minutes ago

GB forests to be protected at all cost: Divisional ..

20 minutes ago

International visitors to Vietnam hit record high ..

20 minutes ago

Death Toll From Floods in Indonesia Rises to 43 - ..

21 minutes ago

President Moon Jae-in eyes export growth, 'win-win ..

21 minutes ago

Nigerian communities struggle with devastating oil ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.