UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samsung Maintains Top Spot In Global TV Market In Q3

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 11:55 AM

Samsung maintains top spot in global TV market in Q3

Samsung Electronics Co. remained the world's largest TV market in the third quarter on the back of strong demand for its premium lineup, an industry report showed Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ):Samsung Electronics Co. remained the world's largest TV market in the third quarter on the back of strong demand for its premium lineup, an industry report showed Wednesday.

The Korean tech giant held a 30.3 percent share of the global TV market in terms of sales in the July-September period, with its shipments accounting for 19.4 percent of the total, according to market researcher IHS Markit.

Its home rival LG Electronics Inc. came next with a share of 15.9 percent in sales over the same period, it said.

Samsung accounted for nearly half of the market for TVs priced over US$2,500 and bigger than 75 inches over the period, showing its dominant position in the premium segment with its QLED lineup.

QLED is a Samsung marketing term for LCD TVs that use quantum dot technology to enhance performance in key picture quality areas, differentiating it from LG's OLED (organic light-emitting diode) lineup.

Samsung sold 1.3 million QLED TVs in the third quarter, about double LG's OLED shipments over the period.

By nation, South Korea took up 46.2 percent of the global TV market by sales in the July-September period, far surpassing China's 23.2 percent and Japan's 17 percent, IHS Markit said.

In terms of shipments, China was the world's largest TV supplier, with a 33.5 percent market share, ahead of South Korea's 31.4 percent, it noted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Technology China Same Japan South Korea Samsung Market TV From Industry Share Million

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif was given medical assistancec during ..

4 minutes ago

Sana Mir takes break from international cricket

6 minutes ago

Children worst victims of Indian state terrorism i ..

8 minutes ago

Indian occupied Kashmir continues to simmer with a ..

8 minutes ago

Triple-double history for King James as Lakers rol ..

8 minutes ago

Muslim women in Kenya raise butterflies to aid for ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.