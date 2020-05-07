UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samsung Ranks 2nd In Global Smartwatch Market In Q1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:44 PM

Samsung ranks 2nd in global smartwatch market in Q1

Samsung Electronics Co. was the second-largest vendor of smartwatches in the first quarter of the year, an industry report showed Thursday, amid rising popularity of the wearable device

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ):Samsung Electronics Co. was the second-largest vendor of smartwatches in the first quarter of the year, an industry report showed Thursday, amid rising popularity of the wearable device.

Samsung, which makes the Galaxy Watch, shipped 1.9 million smartwatches in the January-March period, up from 1.7 million a year earlier, according to data from market tracker Strategy Analytics.

But its market share declined slightly from 14.9 percent to 13.9 percent over the cited period.

"Samsung remains the world's number two smartwatch vendor, but its growth was slowed by the coronavirus lockdown at home in South Korea and renewed competition from hungry competitors like Garmin," said Steven Waltzer, a senior analyst at Strategy Analytics.

Its archrival Apple Inc. continued to expand its dominant presence in the smartwatch market. The American tech titan shipped 7.

6 million units of the Apple Watch in the first three months of the year, up from 6.2 million units a year earlier, according to the data. Its market share increased from 54.4 percent to 55.5 percent.

Another U.S.-based firm, Garmin Ltd., came in third place with an 8 percent market share after shipping 1.1 million smartwatches.

Despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, global smartwatch shipments grew 20 percent on-year to 14 million units in the first quarter, Strategy Analytics said. However, it predicted that the shipments would decline in the second quarter.

"Sales in Europe and the US have inevitably been hit by the virus lockdown in recent months," said Woody Oh, director at Strategy Analytics. "However, the second half of this year and beyond will see a decent rebound, as consumers worldwide steadily regain confidence and more retail stores reopen."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Europe South Korea Samsung Apple Market From Industry Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Educational institutions will remain closed till 1 ..

24 minutes ago

O2, Virgin Media to merge into 38-bn UK telco gian ..

5 minutes ago

Excise police arrest five accused, recover drugs

5 minutes ago

Rohingya stranded on boat for weeks taken to Bangl ..

5 minutes ago

Air France-KLM Loses Nearly $2Bln in Q1 2020 Due t ..

5 minutes ago

VC GCU - breaking stereotypes

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.