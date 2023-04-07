Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Samsung Tentatively Reports 19% Drop In Revenue In Q1 2023 Year-on-Year

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Samsung Tentatively Reports 19% Drop in Revenue in Q1 2023 Year-on-Year

South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung Electronics published a financial report on Friday predicting 63 trillion Korean won ($47 billion) in revenue in the first quarter of 2023, which is 19% less compared to the same period in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung Electronics published a financial report on Friday predicting 63 trillion Korean won ($47 billion) in revenue in the first quarter of 2023, which is 19% less compared to the same period in 2022.

In quarterly terms, a 10.6% revenue drop is predicted. Operating profit for the first quarter is estimated at 0.6 trillion Korean won, which is 28.2 times lower than the 14.

12 trillion Korean won in the first quarter of 2022 and 7.2 times lower than the 4.31 trillion Korean won in the previous quarter.

Samsung has also announced cutting of memory chip production by a "meaningful level," according to the reports citing a follow-up company statement.

Samsung Electronics is an international electronics manufacturer producing semiconductors, telecommunication hardware, memory chips, LCD displays, mobile phones and monitors. The company is headquartered in Seoul.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mobile Company Seoul Same North Korea Samsung Billion

Recent Stories

Airbus agrees to sell 50 helicopters to Chinese fi ..

Airbus agrees to sell 50 helicopters to Chinese firm

7 minutes ago
 US, Kyrgyzstan Hold Annual Consultations on Politi ..

US, Kyrgyzstan Hold Annual Consultations on Political, Security Cooperation - St ..

7 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates ‘Big Bad Wolf B ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates ‘Big Bad Wolf Books’ 2023

12 minutes ago
 SU organizes interdepartmental declamation contest ..

SU organizes interdepartmental declamation contests

7 minutes ago
 Chinese Shipyard Receives Record Order From France ..

Chinese Shipyard Receives Record Order From France to Build Container Ships - Re ..

11 minutes ago
 US Senate Leaders Demand Immediate Release of Deta ..

US Senate Leaders Demand Immediate Release of Detained WSJ Reporter in Russia - ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.