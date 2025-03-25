Samsung TV pioneer Han Jong-hee dead at 63

Open Menu

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-hee, credited with boosting the South Korean tech giant's television business on the global stage, died of a heart attack Tuesday aged 63, the company told AFP.

"He died from cardiac arrest today," a Samsung spokesperson said, adding that Han was survived by his wife and three children.

Han joined Samsung in 1988 and was seen as having played a key role in getting its high-end TV sets noticed worldwide.

"Han was central in the unveiling of Samsung's world-class LED TVs," the firm said in a company biography published earlier this month.

"His numerous other innovations enabled the company to continually demonstrate its technology leadership," it added.

Han was credited by the company with taking Samsung televisions "to the pinnacle of the global market" -- and keeping them there.

Samsung Electronics is the flagship subsidiary of South Korean giant Samsung group, by far the largest of the family-controlled conglomerates that dominate Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Han was not part of the Samsung family, which still dominates the company, with third-generation leader Lee Jae-yong the current chief of Samsung Electronics.

Han's death could deal a blow to Samsung's strategy to keep its number one place in the global TV market, Kim Dae-jong, professor of business administration at Sejong University in Seoul, told AFP.

"Considering he has been deeply involved in Samsung's TV business for decades, helping it firmly secure its global standing, his absence could affect its global strategy for years to come."

Samsung, like other TV titans LG and TCL, has been packing ever more AI into huge screens that are inching towards being digital assistants capable of chatting with users and other devices in homes.

