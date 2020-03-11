UrduPoint.com
Samsung Unveils New LED Products To Improve Circadian Rhythm

Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday unveiled new lighting products that can help people maintain their circadian rhythm

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ):Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday unveiled new lighting products that can help people maintain their circadian rhythm.

The new LED packages, collectively known as LM302N, will help consumers regulate their melatonin levels indoors, according to the tech giant.

"The benefits of using Samsung's LM302N reach beyond the basic lighting function of visual recognition by improving the non-visual biological effects of lighting on people," Kim Un-soo, senior vice president of LED business team at Samsung, said in a release.

Melatonin is a hormone that helps control human sleep-wake cycles and responds to the cyan wavelength range of light. Samsung said its LM302N products utilize precisely designed light spectra with optimized amounts of cyan.

LM302N DAY product can suppress the body's melatonin level more than 18 percent below that produced by conventional LED lighting, enhancing an individual's sense of alertness and energy level, according to the company.

Samsung said the body releases about five percent more melatonin under light from the LM302N NITE packages compared to conventional LED packages, helping the user to relax.

"The DAY and NITE packages can also be combined into a single luminaire to help people maintain their natural circadian rhythm 24 hours a day," Samsung said. "This duo-lighting option is optimal for those who spend most of their time indoors and struggle with confused body clocks."

