Samsung Workers In S. Korea Stage First Strike: Union

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 07:04 PM

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Workers at tech giant Samsung Electronics in South Korea staged the first strike at the company on Friday, the head of a major union representing tens of thousands of people told AFP.

Samsung Electronics is one of the world's largest smartphone makers and also one of the only companies globally to produce high-end memory chips used for generative AI, including top-of-the-line AI hardware from industry leaders such as Nvidia.

Management at the firm, the world's biggest producer of memory chips, has been locked in negotiations with the union over wages since January but the two sides have failed to narrow their differences.

"The first strike at Samsung Electronics is taking place today through the use of paid leave, and it is understood that many employees are participating," Son Woo-mok, head of the National Samsung Electronics Union said.

"It's difficult to provide an exact number, but from what I've seen of the workplace attendance in the morning, there is a significant difference from the usual," he added.

Samsung Electronics said it has been "diligently engaging in negotiations with the union and will continue to do so".

"There is no impact on production and business activities. The paid leave usage rate on June 7 is lower than that of June 5 last year," which, like Friday, was sandwiched between a public holiday and a weekend, the company said in a statement.

The strike in South Korea is the first walkout by the tech giant's workers.

