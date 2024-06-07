Open Menu

Samsung Workers In South Korea Stage First Strike: Union

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 07:04 PM

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Workers at tech giant Samsung Electronics in South Korea staged the first strike at the company on Friday, the head of a major union representing tens of thousands of people said.

Samsung Electronics is one of the world's largest smartphone makers and also one of the only companies globally to produce high-end memory chips used for generative AI, including top-of-the-line artificial intelligence hardware from industry leaders such as Nvidia.

Management at the firm, the world's biggest producer of memory chips, has been locked in negotiations with the union over wages and benefits since January but the two sides have failed to narrow their differences.

Lee Hyun-kuk, vice president of the National Samsung Electronics Union, said Friday's collective action was "largely symbolic, but it's a beginning".

"We have plans for follow-up strikes if the management is not willing to communicate with us openly," Lee told AFP.

"The union is not ruling out an all-out general strike."

Union head Son Woo-mok added that the "first strike at Samsung Electronics" was taking place through "the use of paid leave, and it is understood that many employees are participating".

"It's difficult to provide an exact number, but from what I've seen of the workplace attendance in the morning, there is a significant difference from the usual," he said.

Samsung Electronics said it has been "diligently engaging in negotiations with the union and will continue to do so", and that there is "no impact on production and business activities".

