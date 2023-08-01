Open Menu

Sanaa Hopes Russian Companies Will Return To Yemen For Oil Exploration - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 08:43 PM

Yemen hopes that Russian companies will return to the country for oil and mineral exploration and will play a big role in its restoration after the end of the war against the Houthi rebels, Yemeni Ambassador to Moscow Ahmed Salem Al-Wahishi told Sputnik on Tuesday

Yemen hopes that Russian companies will return to the country for oil and mineral exploration and will play a big role in its restoration after the end of the war against the Houthi rebels, Yemeni Ambassador to Moscow Ahmed Salem Al-Wahishi told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Russian companies were engaged in mineral exploration, and now it has been interrupted due to the war. We expect that after peace is established, these companies will return and help in oil or mineral exploration," Al-Wahishi said.

He noted that the Houthis attack oil tankers entering the port of Hadhramaut, which undermines oil exports and leaves the government with less money to spend on salaries for state employees, health care, education or other public services.

The diplomat added that Russian companies can make a great contribution to the reconstruction of Yemen after the war is over.

"Most of the projects affected by the war were built by Russia. (Russian) companies are familiar with these projects and can easily carry out their restoration and renovation," he said.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebels since 2014. The Houthis have managed to take control of most provinces in central and northern Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa. The situation worsened in March 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition, in cooperation with the internationally recognized Yemeni government, launched air, land and naval operations against the Houthis. The latter retaliated by attacking Saudi forces and firing missiles into Saudi Arabia. The war has taken a heavy civilian toll and unleashed a humanitarian disaster on impoverished Yemen.

