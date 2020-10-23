Sanatzar offers admissions in short term courses for women

District Industrial Home (Sanatzar) has offered admissions in short term courses in different vocational trades for women

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :District Industrial Home (Sanatzar) has offered admissions in short term courses in different vocational trades for women.

Manager Sanatzar, Zahida Naz said here on Friday that admissions were being offered to women from three to six months short courses in beautician, computer applications, spoken English, graphic designing, professional cooking, dress making, interior decoration, domestic tailoring, textile designing and fine arts.

The interested women can contact Sanatzar, 508-D, Social WelfareComplex, Peoples Colony No 1.They can also seek information by dialing041-9220480 and cell numbers 0300-7366065 and 0300-7233994.