Sanctions Against Iran Opportunity to Save Economy From Oil Dependence - Khamenei

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a public address on Saturday said that he sees sanctions against Iran as a crime but also as an opportunity to focus on internal potential and to wean the economy off of oil dependency.

"Sanctions against Iran were there from the beginning and have now become intensified. Sanctions are literally crimes, but they can be turned into opportunities and save Iran's economy from reliance on oil. Reliance on oil leads to ignorance of domestic potential and strengths," Khamenei said at a meeting to mark the anniversary of the formation of Iran's Air Force.

Iran is currently subject to some of the strictest economic sanctions imposed by Western nations, chiefly the United States.

The Supreme Leader added that Iran must build up its military strength to counteract external threats.

"Iran must become strong in all fields. One part is the military. We don't seek to threaten anyone. Rather, our military power is for preventing the enemies' threats. If you are weak, the enemy will dare to hurt you. We should be strong in order to prevent a war," the Ayatollah said, as transcribed in a statement posted on his website.

A spike in tensions between Iran and the US in early January saw the world hold its breath in anticipation of open warfare between the two sides following the US assassination of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani.