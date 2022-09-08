Sanctions Against Russia Make Budget Formation Difficult - Russian Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The scale of sanctions against Russia poses difficult tasks for the formation of the budget, it will not be easy, but the Russian authorities will definitely find solutions to fulfill the main tasks, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"Today, the scale of the sanctions imposed against the Russian Federation and the attempts of unfriendly countries to block our work, our exports, our imports, logistics corridors, the possibility of financial support for our activities ” all this poses difficult tasks for the formation of our budget.

It will not be easy but, believe me, we will discuss it professionally and absolutely find all the necessary solutions to ensure the fulfillment of all the main tasks of the state," Mishustin said.

The prime minister noted that the Russian authorities would certainly cope with the problems that have arisen.

"And we will come out of this crisis stronger, more professionally prepared. We will succeed," Mishustin stressed.