Sanctions Against Russia Not Achieving Objective - Swiss Economics Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 05:00 AM

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Western sanctions introduced against Russia have failed to contribute to the resolution of the Ukraine conflict, Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin said.

"If the purpose of the sanctions was to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible, then I want to point out that this goal has still not been achieved," Parmelin said in a Sunday interview with the Blick newspaper.

He pointed out that the effectiveness of sanctions largely depends on their use together with other political, diplomatic and legal tools.

Parmelin warned that energy prices could rise even further because of the sanctions against Russia and none of the European countries have a definite solution to this issue.

At the end of February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, prompting many foreign companies to suspend operations in the country. Moscow has taken a number of retaliatory measures.

Western sanctions and the military operation itself have resulted in disruptions in supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide.

