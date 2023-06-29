Sanctions, Exit of Foreign Companies Did Not Collapse Russian Market - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The Russian market did not collapse after the exit of foreign companies and imposition of Western sanctions, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding that the restrictions led to the opposite effect.

"As I have already said, and have said more than once, because of sanctions, because of the exist of Western companies, the world did not collapse, on the contrary. Moreover, the opportunities for Russian entrepreneurs have expanded manifold," Putin said during an address to an economic forum.

Russia needs a targeted policy to promote domestic brands, Putin added.