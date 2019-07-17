UrduPoint.com
Sanctions Not Preventing Russia's Partners From Purchasing Russian Weapons - Source

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Some of Russia's defense partners have been delaying payments under contracts due to Russia sanctions, but the debt has been reduced thanks to a new system of mutual settlements, with sanctions currently not preventing foreign states from purchasing Russian weapons, an informed source told Sputnik.

"As of the beginning of 2019, there was a certain debt, yet quite a small one, of our foreign partners. This debt is currently decreasing, with the figures dropping to the minimum since the beginning of the year in mid-July.

Payments are gradually increasing and we expect all the problems in this sphere to be settled within the coming several months," the source said.

According to the source, the positive developments have been made possible thanks to the new mutual settlement system, which Russia implements with Asia-Pacific region states, apart from other partners.

The source specified that since Russian weapons had proved their efficiency in combat operations, sanction pressure could not prevent Russia's defense partners from purchasing the arms.

