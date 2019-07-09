UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanctions Not To Affect Deliveries Of Fighter Jets If Russia Wins Indian Tender - FSMTC

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:10 AM

Sanctions Not to Affect Deliveries of Fighter Jets If Russia Wins Indian Tender - FSMTC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Sanctions pressure will not prevent Russia from participating in Indian arms procurement tenders, including on purchase of 110 fighter jets, or deliveries of Russian weaponry if Moscow wins them, Vladimir Drozhzhov, deputy director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), told reporters.

Russia's MiG corporation earlier reported that the new Russian MiG-35 light fighter, which is participating in the Indian Air Force tender for the purchase of 110 aircraft of this class, will cost New Delhi 2 less than its foreign competitors.

"Sanctions do not bring anything good to anyone. Everyone understands this very well, so we are forced to find ways to circumvent them. We are grateful to our Indian partners for taking efforts in this respect," Drozhzhov said.

"But since we have found solutions for a project like the S-400, we have found ways to cooperate on the Project 11356 frigates and Kalashnikov assault rifles, I hope that we will find the same solutions for the supply of fighter jets, and I see good prospects of our participation in the upcoming [light fighter] tender," the official stressed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia New Delhi Vladimir Putin Same From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Khan’s women empowerment initiatives lauded: Mia ..

5 minutes ago

Court issues arrest warrants for Yousaf Gillani’ ..

8 minutes ago

Cricket Gateway awarded Best Digital Channel 2019

10 minutes ago

Customs collector who was beaten up by smugglers p ..

16 minutes ago

Veteran actress Zaheen Tahira passes away

28 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.