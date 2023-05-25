Sanctions on Oil Transit Via Russia Would Be 'Apocalyptical' - Ambassador to US

UrduPoint.com

The West imposing sanctions on oil transit via Russia would have "apocalyptic" consequences, and Kazakhstan is interested in the stable supply of its energy products, Ambassador to the United States Yerzhan Ashikbayev told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The West imposing sanctions on oil transit via Russia would have "apocalyptic" consequences, and Kazakhstan is interested in the stable supply of its energy products, Ambassador to the United States Yerzhan Ashikbayev told Sputnik.

When asked whether he sees risks that Western sanctions would make it difficult or impossible for Kazakhstan to transit oil and energy resources through projects passing through Russian territory, Ashikbayev said: "You are drawing some kind of a apocalyptic scenario."

"We proceed from the mutual interest of all parties, the interest in the stability of the global market, in the stability of supplies," Ashikbayev said. "It is vital for the functioning of our economy and for the entire global economy."

