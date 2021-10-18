UrduPoint.com

Sanghar Tops In Cotton Production

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 09:33 PM

Sanghar tops in cotton production

After cultivation of the cotton crop Sanghar district of Sindh stood first for yielding cotton production in the country

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :After cultivation of the cotton crop Sanghar district of Sindh stood first for yielding cotton production in the country.

According to a report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association, around 12,57439 cotton bales reached in ginneries of Sanghar while Bahawal Nagar district stood second with production of 578100 cotton bales.

While Rahim Yar Khan secured third position with arrival of 324841 cotton bales in ginneries of Rahim Yar Khan district.

