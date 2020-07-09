Sania Nishtar says over Rs152b distributed among more than 12.5m working class people

(@fidahassanain)

Sania Nishtar who is Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection has revealed this through recent tweets, saying that poverty alleviation is the target of the government.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2020) Cash assistance of over 152 billion rupees has been distributed among more than 12.5 million working class people across Pakistan, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

This was stated by Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar in a tweet today (Thursday).

Sania Nishtar the government has successfully completed the target of disbursement of Ehsaas Emergency Cash among 12 million beneficiaries.

In a tweet, she said in view of the success of Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme and people's needs, the government has set a new target of over 16 million beneficiaries.

