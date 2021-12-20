Santiago stock exchange plummets 6.83% on leftist presidential win

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Santiago stock exchange plummeted 6.83 percent on opening Monday after leftist Gabriel Boric comprehensively won elections to become Chile's youngest-ever president-elect

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The Santiago stock exchange plummeted 6.83 percent on opening Monday after leftist Gabriel Boric comprehensively won elections to become Chile's youngest-ever president-elect..

The Chilean peso also took a beating, ceding some 30 pesos to the US Dollar after Boric, 35, garnered nearly 56 percent of Sunday's vote compared to 44 percent for ultra-conservative Jose Antonio Kast.